The surprising entry of the legendary investor at the mine operator Barrick boosts the gold price and gold mining stocks. By Thomas Strohm, Euro am Sonntag

After the gold price rose above the $ 2,000 mark for the first time in early August and hit an all-time high of $ 2,069, a sharp correction set in in the middle of the month. The price of the precious metal even fell below $ 1,900. However, a number of analysts believe that the outlook for gold remains positive. In the end, nothing has changed in the environment that drove the course to an all-time high. As early as Tuesday of this week, the price of the precious metal rose again above $ 2,000 before profit-taking began again.

Gold recently received support from an unexpected source. Warren Buffett is, as has now become known, with his investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway joined the mine operator Barrick Gold. And that even though the investor legend has so far had more ridicule than capital for gold investments. “It is better to have a hen that also lays eggs than one that you just look at and for which you have to pay insurance premiums and storage fees,” is just one of many Buffett quotes on the subject of gold.

Depressed funding costs

Ultimately, of course, Buffett is buying stocks, not gold. In addition, the 1.2 percent stake in Barrick shares corresponds to only a few tenths of a percent of the total portfolio of his holding company Berkshire Hathaway. The entry is still given a signal effect. One argument for Buffett, as with other proponents of mining stocks, is that the price of gold is currently well above the production costs of many mine operators. Companies have reduced their subsidy costs in recent years and have benefited from low energy prices, which make up a significant part of production costs. If the gold price continues to rise, the mine owners will benefit enormously.

Unchanged environment

Various factors such as the uncertainty about the consequences of the corona pandemic, growing concerns about higher inflation, and the smoldering dispute between the USA and China continue to speak in favor of rising gold prices. As long as the interest rate level does not rise significantly, the disadvantage that gold does not generate regular income is of little importance. Added to this is the current weakness of the US currency, which is making gold purchases in the non-dollar area cheaper.

Investors are betting on a rising gold price with the non-currency hedged iShares Physical Gold ETC (ISIN: IE 00B 4ND 360 2). The Comstage NYSE Arca Gold Bugs ETF (LU 048 831 770 1) enables a cheap and broadly diversified investment in the shares of gold mining operators.