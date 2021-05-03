D.German private investors have long had considerably more gold in their vaults and lockers than the Deutsche Bundesbank. This is the result of a gold study carried out by the Reisebank and the Research Center for Financial Services at the Steinbeis University in Berlin. The Germans now own more than 9,000 tons of gold, 2.7 times as much as the Bundesbank, whose holdings have remained almost the same. Germans (private households and the Bundesbank) thus hold 6.2 percent of the world’s gold reserves – at an equivalent value of currently more than 616 billion euros.

According to the study, the proportion of Germans over the age of 18 who have some form of gold as an investment has risen to 41.7 percent. 93.2 percent of those who have ever bought gold are satisfied with their investment. The willingness to want to keep the gold remains high, despite the highs in the gold price, and over three quarters are planning to buy even more gold.

Of all possible asset classes, the respondents believe that gold has gained the most in attractiveness as a result of the pandemic, cryptocurrencies and stocks are not assigned nearly as high values.

If you were to pack the entire gold holdings of German private households and the Bundesbank together in a cube, this would have an edge length of just over 8.6 meters. A cube that, however, would have a value of around 616 billion euros due to the significant increase in the price of gold during the crisis. The gold holdings of the Germans rose again by around 270 tonnes to more than 9,089 tonnes compared to 2019, while the gold holdings of the Bundesbank (3,362 tonnes) remained almost unchanged.

Most of the gold in private hands is held in the form of gold coins or bars. This share has increased by 269 tons to 5,194 tons compared to 2021, which corresponds to an equivalent of more than 257 billion euros. For the first time, against the massive growth in physical assets, outflows in jewelry were found at the same time – an expression of the fact that some German citizens have used the high gold price to sell jewelry in order to increase their liquid assets, while people with high wealth in particular have reversed liquid assets or have converted other asset classes into gold as a store of value.

Younger people also buy gold

In the past two years, according to the information, more than a quarter of those surveyed bought investment gold, investing an average of 4,250 euros. More than five percent of these are first-time buyers. More than half of the investors bought bars (41.9 percent classic gold bars and 11 percent table bars), whereby the table bar with its specific property as “divisible” investment gold experienced a massive surge in demand during the pandemic. A good third of investors bet on gold coins.

Three quarters of gold buyers (76.6 percent) say they want to continue to buy gold and the number of those who say they want to keep the gold is at a consistently high level (82.4 percent), despite the high level Gold price and thus a clear incentive to sell it. The main reasons for investing in gold are value retention (43.9 percent), protection against inflation (33 percent), aesthetics (31.1 percent) and the aspect of holding a real, value-tight investment in your hands (29.7 percent) ).

The Reisebank study also observed the specific behavior of a generation for the first time and consciously selected “Generation Z” (born between 1995 and 2010). Accordingly, significantly more people who belong to this age group bought gold in the pandemic than the rest of the respondents (23.3 percent compared to 15.6 percent). They spent a smaller amount (2,904 euros compared to 4,555 euros). They preferred the option to buy on site over online – also to a higher degree than the average. At the same time, the aspect of the sustainable origin of gold is much more important to the members of “Generation Z” than to the rest of the investors and they are also more willing to invest more in it (69.3 versus 42.3 percent).

Christof Wilms, head trader at the Reisebank, said: “The demand for gold is consistently high year-on-year. This essentially has to do with the fact that the demand drivers are the same: We are in a phase of low interest rates and the crisis indicators remain unchanged: These include, for example, a flood of cheap money and a temporary lifting of the debt brake. “