D.he price for silver stopped the soaring of the past trading days for the time being and fell significantly on Tuesday. In the morning, a troy ounce (31.1 grams) of the precious metal was trading at $ 27.56, more than five percent lower than the previous evening. At the beginning of the week, the silver price had temporarily risen to more than $ 30 and had reached its highest level since the beginning of 2013 at $ 30.10.

In the past few trading days, silver has increasingly developed into an object of speculation on the financial market. Market observers saw the price rally, which had started last Thursday, in connection with concerted purchases from private investors who organized themselves in Internet forums. Before the strong price movements in the silver price, there had been extreme fluctuations in stocks in ailing companies such as Gamestop or the cinema chain AMC.

A price movement controlled via social media channels is not sustainable, said analyst Gavin Wendt from the Australian analysis company Minelife. There is a big difference in whether you want to influence the price development of individual stocks or a commodity.

Eugen Weinberg, raw materials expert at Commerzbank, made a similar statement. “Obviously, the silver market proved to be more difficult to crack for some private investors than some stocks,” he commented on the latest price development. In his assessment, the bottom line is that large investors in silver remain positive.