During King’s Night, a valuable tractor was stolen from a farmer from Silvolde. The John Deere 6230 was taken from his company on Rabelingstraat around one o’clock.

A personal message from the owner about the theft of the tractor is widely shared on Facebook. The counter now stands at more than 1350 responses. With the emergency call, the owner hopes to see the large colossus again soon.





The John Deere 6230 is no longer being built new. A second-hand car quickly costs around 20,000 to 35,000 euros. The owner has reported the theft.

Value of the tractor

The police are investigating the theft and let it be known that the tractor was stolen from their own property, but would not say how that happened. "After all, we don't want to make anyone think," writes a spokesman.

Earlier this month, a tractor was also stolen at another location in Gelderland. Still, according to police, it is an incident. “Extremely annoying incidents considering the value of the tractors.”