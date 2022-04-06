The Maglia Rosa 2022 Enel ’60 edition is designed by Castelli, the historic brand of the highest quality of the Valcismon Manufacture (Fonzaso, Belluno), a company of the Cremonese family. It is made with technical fabric produced by Sitip (a company which is also a sponsor of the pink race): the yarn is made of recycled plastic to minimize the environmental impact, and the complete jersey weighs around 120 grams. In the creation of the jersey, there is a great deal of aerodynamic research