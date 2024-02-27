Actress Gabourey Sidibe surprised by revealing that she secretly married after getting engaged two years ago. During an appearance on the show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the remembered 'Precious' star shared the news that she got married in 2021 with Brandon Frankelwho was in the audience.

However, Gabourey Sidibe has revealed a new surprise through his social networks. The actress confirmed the arrival of her twins, along with her husband Brandon Frankel. In an emotional post, they both pose next to baby strollers. In this note, we tell you everything about the Sidibe news.

YOU CAN SEE: Ryan Gosling would sing 'I'm Just Ken' at the 2024 Oscars ceremony

How did Gabourey Sidibe confirm her pregnancy?

Gabourey Sidibe, The Oscar-nominated actress for her outstanding role in the film 'Precious', shared the news through her official Instagram account on Tuesday, February 27, with an endearing publication. In it, she included a photo with Brandon Frankel pushing strollers for her future twins, as well as another in which the couple contemplates themselves in a mirror. Sidibe collaborated with Babylist to spread the word about her exciting news and created a registry on the site.

“I'm pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility, so we're giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun! Twins delivered soon!”, wrote.

YOU CAN SEE: Kenneth Mitchell, actor of 'Captain Marvel', dies at 49 after living with ALS for 5 years

What was Gabourey Sidibe's role in 'Precious' like?

'Precious' covers how she becomes pregnant with two children as a result of incest, a situation that defines her life and deepens her lack of emotional connection with her mother. Her mother considers her to be the woman to whom her husband gave more children than herself. The legacy of this story for Preciosa includes the transmission of the AIDS virus and all its implications.

YOU CAN SEE: Protagonists of 'The Devil Wears Prada' meet again at the 2024 SAG Awards

Who is Gabourey Sidibe?

Gabourey Rene Riddley Sidibe Frankel is a American actress who began her film career with the film 'Precious', which earned him multiple nominations at important industry awards. Among them is the Oscar, where she was nominated for best actress. In 2017, she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and this was a determining factor that alerted her and prompted her to take her well-being seriously. The serious threat to her life led her to consider bariatric surgery as a realistic option to modify her destiny.

YOU CAN SEE: Laszlo Kovacs reveals how he went from loving Peruvian football to hating it: “They filled my indignation”

Where can I watch 'Precious'?

'Precious' is available on Amazon Prime Video. This film is about a young woman who lives in a violent family environment: her mother faces mental health problems and mistreats her, while her father abuses her.

Gabourey Sidibe, actress of 'Precious', secretly married in 2021. Photo: composition LR/Gabourey Sidibe/Instagram

#39Precious39 #actress #Gabourey #Sidibe #expecting #twins