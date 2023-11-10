Home page politics

From: Niklas Noack

Richard David Precht has come under criticism. © dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

How widespread has anti-Semitism become in society? During a debate in the state parliament, Richard David Precht, among others, was criticized.

Stuttgart – Since the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, the issue of anti-Semitism has also been raging in Germany. At BW24 read now, to what extent an SPD politician in the state parliament rails against the philosopher Richard David Precht.

Orthodox Jews are not allowed to work at all, “with the exception of a few things, such as diamond trading and a few financial transactions.” The philosopher Richard David Precht, well known in the media, made this false statement ZDFpodcast, which he produced together with Markus Lanz, used ancient anti-Semitic clichés and caused a huge uproar.

However, ZDF subsequently deleted the affected passage. The broadcaster’s statement said: “We regret that a passage in the current issue of “Lanz & Precht” has triggered criticism. At one point, complex connections were presented in an abbreviated manner, which could be interpreted misleadingly.”