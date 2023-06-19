No more than one siren and flashing lights of an ambulancemake it clear that there is aemergency. On the other hand these services like first aid, law enforcement or firefightersare the professionals who can best handle dangerous situations. However, to ensure maximum efficiency, emergency vehicles must act promptlythus confronting a not indifferent obstacle: traffic in Italian cities.

Ambulance, respect on the road for the vital rescue vehicle

Motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists and even pedestrians must take responsibility for facilitating the flow of traffic and the passage of emergency vehicles if i flashing and the acoustic signals are active. These are in fact the signals that the urgency tackled by the ambulance she is serious.

Mercedes-Benz ambulance with flashing lights

“Anyone who is in the way of rescue vehicles […] as soon as he hears the supplementary alarm signal, he is obliged to leave the pass free and, if necessary, to stop”. It is what is prescribed by paragraph 3 of thearticle 177 of the New Highway Code, legislative decree 30 April 1992 n. 285.

Priority and rules with emergency vehicles

When you meet emergency vehicles on the road, it is important to follow some traffic rules to enable them to quickly reach their destination without hindrance.

Here are the main rules to follow:

Give right to pass: If you hear sirens or see the flashing blue or red lights of an emergency vehicle (such as an ambulance, police car or fire brigade), you must immediately give way to it. Reduce your speed and shift your vehicle to the right or stop if necessary to let them pass. Do not block the road: avoid blocking or hindering the path of emergency vehicles. If you are stopped at traffic lights or in an intersection, try to move your vehicle to create a clear corridor for emergency vehicles to pass through. Do not chase the emergency vehicles: Do not follow or closely follow an emergency rescue vehicle. This could put both you and the occupants of the tow vehicle at risk. Keep a safe distance and let them get away quickly. Pay attention to the instructions of the agents: If there are police officers or rescue workers directing traffic, follow their instructions carefully. Obey their signs and directions to ensure smooth and safe traffic. Be foresight: When you hear sirens or see hazard lights, stay calm and stay alert. Check your rear-view mirrors closely and look in all directions to spot emergency vehicles and react accordingly.

What is the risk to ostand up an ambulance

Anyone obstructing an emergency vehicle stumbles automatically in an administrative fine what goes on €41 to €168plus the deduction of 2 points from the driving licence. In circumstances of specific behaviors, there may be significant criminal consequences. In fact, you can be accused of:

Private violence if the parked car obstructs the passage preventing the passage of the ambulance.

Public service interruption in the event of interruption or disturbance of the regularity of a service of public health necessity, such as the passage of an ambulance.

culpable injuries when, hindering or preventing the passage of an ambulance, the rescue is delayed and therefore serious consequences arise for the passengers.

Manslaughter when the conduct put in place causes the death of the transported person.

Ambulance navigates through traffic

Despite this, the chronicle continues to report stories of ambulances stuck in traffic and patients suffering the consequencesalso due to city planning and driving practices. Last case It dates back to June 16, 2023 in Romewhere an ambulance remained bottled up in via di Pineta Sacchetti, a stone’s throw from the Gemelli hospital.

Follow the ambulance

The bad habit does not stop at the passage of the ambulance. In fact, one often notices the “crafty” of the road, queue up with the emergency vehicles and take advantage of the gap caused to pass the traffic. In addition to being a bad habit, it is also punishable.

If stopped, the driver may face a fine always foreseen by art. 177 CdS in paragraph 5 (from €41 to €168) which punishes those who take advantage of the gap created in the traffic to let the ambulance pass and those who follow in the wake, taking advantage of the progression of the march.

Ambulance hampered by traffic and narrow streets

“It is forbidden to follow such vehicles closely by taking advantage of the progression of the march.” paragraph 3 already mentioned above of article 177 of the New Highway Code, legislative decree 30 April 1992 n. 285.

Under perhaps more dubious circumstances, the rule also applies to the patient’s family members or guardians, who are forbidden to follow the ambulance. On the other hand though the law is equal for all and checks for possible relatives would be difficult at the moment.

In many circumstances, the timeliness of intervention for these means makes the difference between the life and death of peopleas the law also makes clear. Facilitating the journey for an ambulance is the task of those on the road. Not only for legal reasons, but above all for ethical ones.

Remember that following these basic rules is essential to ensure the safety of everyone on the road and to allow emergency vehicles to reach their objective quickly.

Read also,

👉 News news

👉 Curious news

👉 Traffic accident news

👉 News of ship and ferry fires

👉 Electric car accidents

👉 Car fire news

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK