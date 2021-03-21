The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah announced a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures in sports stadiums, to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, represented by preventing the practice of football or other sports in popular neighborhoods randomly without following precautionary or preventive measures.

The team emphasized that it is prohibited to practice various other sports such as “cricket” in residential complexes, and between buildings and residential neighborhoods, without commitment or compliance with the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures.

The head of the emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, explained that violating these precautionary measures exposes the perpetrators to legal accountability from the competent authorities, and thus imposing the application of fines for those violations, adding that it will not be There is any negligence in accentuating the violations of anyone who is proven intent to neglect to follow these procedures or not to apply them in an accurate manner, because this represents a breach of the safety and health of society, which cannot be allowed under any circumstances.

He stressed the need to intensify control processes to ensure the commitment and cooperation of all components of society to overcome the challenge of “Covid-19”, as well as to preserve the lives of the groups most vulnerable to being affected by the dangerous repercussions of this virus, which poses a danger to some disease cases and special health conditions, so that the community remains safe, reassured and recovered from Diseases.





