The taxpayer based the claim of unconstitutionality on the confiscatory effects of the tax and, in this regard, he highlighted that the extraordinary solidarity contribution (ASE) overlaps with personal property tax, which taxes the same assets.

In the lawsuit, he requested that, prior to any procedure, he be granted a precautionary measure, with the aim that the judge order suspend the application of the ASE and also order the AFIP-DGI to refrain from determining the tax ex officio and to make all kinds of claims.

The judge grants this request for a precautionary measure, and the key to its resolution is that, to decide its origin, exclusively weighed the requirement of danger in delay, an end that in its appreciation is fulfilled before the imminent expiration of the term to present the affidavit and pay the tax -March 30, 2021-, plus the economic damage that would bring the payment for the actor.

The judge expressly considered that it was not appropriate to assess the likelihood requirement in the law of the actor, because in his opinion that would imply a prejudice, that is, to advance an opinion on the merits of the matter, which is to determine the constitutionality or not of the tax.

As a summary, the decision of the judge makes a very important claim: There is a greater risk in denying the measure than in granting it and that the granting of the precaution does not consume in favor of the taxpayer any situation that cannot be reversed if the substantive claim were rejected.

It should be clarified that, although the term of validity of the precautionary granted is three months, this term can be renewed indefinitely to the extent that the taxpayer demonstrates that they maintain the dangerous conditions in the delay originally valued in the resolution.

The maintenance of the precautionary measure will now depend on the National Chamber of Appeals in Federal Administrative Litigation maintain or revoke this resolution, which must be appealed by the AFIP.