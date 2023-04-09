Instigated by false information from “influencers”, many try their luck in Portugal. There, they risk becoming the target of swindlers, when looking for housing or in the regularization of their status. Casa do Brasil works to help. Casa do Brasil, which supports Brazilian immigrants in Portugal, handles two to four cases of deceitful scams and individuals in precarious situations per week, informs the institution’s service technician, Victor Hasten. There are currently “between 60 and 70 assistances” per month from immigrants in need of support, either online or over the phone.

In Hasten’s opinion, part of the responsibility for these numbers lies with the action of influencers, who on social networks promise, to anyone who wants to leave their country for Portugal, an “easy life” on the other side of the Atlantic.

There are two types of scams: those that start in the country of origin, and those that take place in Portugal, during the process of installing or regularizing the immigrant’s documentation.

“The person who plans to emigrate to Portugal begins to obtain a certain type of information, which is usually more findable on Facebook, in groups of Brazilians in Portugal, and then close contact, from what I am told, with someone who is in that group. . And the scam comes in a package of services”, explained Hasten to the Lusa news agency.

Frauds before and after leaving Brazil

This package usually includes a rented house for when the immigrant arrives in Portugal, and documents that have already been processed, such as a tax and Social Security identification number. For these services, the candidate to emigrate still pays a reasonable amount in Brazil to the person who will allegedly take care of everything and wait for him at the airport, upon arrival in Portugal.

In practice, in many cases there is no one waiting at the airport, nor anyone to contact. At this point, the emigrants have already handed over a large part of their savings to the false dispatcher and “arrive here with very little money”, finding themselves in a “vulnerable situation”.

The service technician recalls the case he followed, of a couple who sent 5,000 euros to someone who had promised to take care of everything. In reality, no service was provided and, after sleeping three nights in a hostel and no longer being able to pay for their stay in Portugal, the victims of the deceit had to ask for support from Casa do Brasil.

The target of the second type of scam are Brazilian men and women who have been living in Portugal for some time. Fraud can occur, for example, in renting a house: shortly after paying a deposit of several months, without a contract, victims are evicted from their room or house.

Consultations at the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) to deal with immigration documentation are another opportunity for fraud. Then, the immigrants pay 100 euros or more to supposedly schedule an appointment, and end up without the money and in the same situation as before.

Other scammers offer to take care of the entire online regularization process for a certain amount. Instead, they withhold the immigrants’ credentials and begin to blackmail them with the threat of leaving them in an irregular situation with the SEF.

When influencers misinform

The performance of youtubers and Instagram influencers has been characterized as a serious risk factor, continues Victor Hasten: they sell “a false illusion” about Portugal, with reports of their “personal experience”, convincing anyone thinking of emigrating that “everything is very easy”.

In addition to advising immigrants to disembark with tourist visas, they even give tips on how to deceive border agents, in order to convince them that they are really just doing tourism.

Especially at a time when social reality is increasingly difficult in the country, with very high rents and inflation not accompanied by wages, it is about “a very worrying social movement”, which has left immigrants “even in vulnerability when arrive”, because “only then do they understand that it is nothing like what was sold to them”, emphasizes the technician.

Casa do Brasil has sought to counter the false versions of these influencers on social networks. Its project “Brazil/Portugal – For a migration with rights”, launched in October 2021, works on three fronts.

The first are online informative sessions for those who are still in Brazil, who want to start the emigration process and are looking for information about visas. It is advisable to arrive with a prior work or study visa, the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) visa, or the digital nomad worker visa.

The second front of action is the social networking groups that disseminate official information. The third are YouTube channels with explanatory videos on obtaining visas, residence permits and access to public services.

“Social services do not serve tourists in Portugal”

Victor Hasten recalls that Brazilians have visa exemption for stays of up to 90 days, which can be extended for another 90 days, but then they become precarious, “and social services do not serve tourists”. From then on, “difficulties piled up”.

The service technician emphasizes that the situations of vulnerability of Brazilian immigrants “are increasingly serious, more serious and more urgent”. Those who receive 750 to 800 euros for precarious jobs, for example, end up having no more resources to stay in Portugal.

In extreme cases, in addition to support from Casa do Brasil, there are alternatives, such as voluntary return to the country of origin under the Árvore program, of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

