The Secours populaire is alarmed by the growing demand for food aid needs. The association was in great demand during the two months of confinement. “During this period, she helped 1,270,000 people“, specifies the journalist of France 2 Saada Soubane on the set of 13 Hours.”What is striking is that nearly half, or 45% of these beneficiaries, were not known by the association before the crisis“, she adds.

The association notes the arrival of many workers, such as traders in difficulty, self-employed people or even intermittents and temporary workers who find themselves without a mission. Students and single mothers are also asking for help. One in three French people say they have suffered a loss of income since the start of the health crisis. In addition, 32% of French households have difficulty paying their rent, and 41% have difficulty paying energy bills. The French are also 46% unable to pay for certain poorly reimbursed medical acts.