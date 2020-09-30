Nearly half of the people who have approached the Secours populaire in recent months were unknown to the association so far, alerts Philippe Rio. “All the signals are alarming”.

“The worst is happening”, alert the Communist mayor of Grigny (Essonne), Philippe Rio, Wednesday September 30 on franceinfo, after the publication of the annual barometer of Secours populaire and the ravages of the health crisis. During the two months of confinement, 1,270,000 people requested help from Secours populaire in its reception centers throughout France. Among these applicants, 45% were previously unknown to the association. In Grigny, “There has been an acceleration of social vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities. All the signs are alarming”, worries Philippe Rio. “It is the republican social pact which is endangered today”, he continues, calling for the holding of“States general of the social”.

franceinfo: In Grigny, nearly one in two people live below the poverty line. Has this situation worsened since the start of the crisis?

Philippe Rio: Yes, there has been an acceleration of social vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities. Today we can talk about social violence, human unworthiness, and I believe that the worst happens, unfortunately. There are families for whom food is the number one topic. We are seeing an explosion in unpaid rents, an explosion in unpaid bills (charges, heating and water), and at the same time, a demand for social emergency from local communities which has tripled since the month of september.

The number of people at RSA has exploded.Philippe Rio, Communist mayor of Grignyto franceinfo

All the signals are extremely alarming. In the same way, the queues during the food distribution of the Secours populaire, the Restos du cœur or the social grocery store run by the city are the subject of tensions between residents. This shows once again that the situation is extremely serious.

Do your constituents want to see you more? What do they want to tell you?

I talk a lot with my colleagues around, with my colleagues from the Villle et Banlieue association, the requests for appointments for employment issues have increased four or five times since September. The government has put in place a poverty plan for two years which, basically, is stillborn. The job announcements are illegible for the actors on the ground that we are to implement them. The recovery plan includes little on the social side. However, in the fragile territories of the Republic there are emergencies to which we are ready to respond. Is it still necessary to have a course, a vision and the means of intervention, which is not the case today.

However, in October 2017, you had already launched an appeal to the State with other suburban mayors. Why is it not moving?

Things don’t move fast enough because public policies are always slower than crises. And the Covid crisis has put back a layer of social instability, social violence. It is the republican social pact that is in danger today. I say it once again, with several fellow mayors, we are very alarmist about the situation and the State must very quickly propose general social statements, let’s not be afraid of the word, because today, the fractures are very strong.