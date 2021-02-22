Employers, FDP and AfD want to increase the earnings limit for 450 euro jobs. The left, on the other hand, wants to abolish this type of job.

BERLIN taz | Year after year, the collectively agreed minimum wage for building cleaners has increased – but many employees do not get more money, they just have to work less for the same money. “We don’t want to artificially reduce working hours every year,” says Johannes Bungert, Managing Director of the Federal Guild Association of the Building Cleaning Trade, “we need the 450 euro limit to be made dynamic.”

Bungert spoke on Monday at an expert hearing in the Bundestag on the question of whether mini-jobs should be abolished or expanded. The FDP and the AfD brought Requests that the rigid EUR 450 earnings limit for tax-free employment must be increased. The left demanded, however, in their application, Abolish mini-jobs that are exempt from social security and only allow employment subject to social security.

The 450 euro limit for mini jobs has not been increased for eight years. The minimum wages, whether statutory or collectively, rose during this period. In 2013, people in building cleaning in the west were still working 50 hours a month for 450 euros; now it is only 40.5 hours.

The building cleaners’ guild would like to abolish mini-jobs, emerges from their opinion. Because employers have to shell out more than 30 percent of their wages in terms of social security contributions and flat-rate tax. No contributions are deducted from employees. An abolition is not enforceable, said Bungert, “the employees want the gross-for-net wages”.

Freedom of choice required

The left, however, would like to abolish mini-jobs and demand full compulsory social security “from the first euro”, as it says in the left’s application. Because although the employers have to pay the social security contributions, the employees do not acquire their own pension entitlements from the mini-jobs if they do not make their own contribution, which most do not.

Many mini-job seekers could “acquire no independent social benefit entitlements and hardly any pension entitlements,” says the left’s application. In Corona times it has also been shown that mini jobs are “not crisis-proof”. The number of commercial mini-jobbers fell by 13 percent to 5.8 million in 2020.

Almost 40 percent of mini-jobbers also have a main job that is subject to social insurance contributions. Otherwise, wives, schoolchildren, students, pensioners, Hartz IV recipients do mini jobs. Peggy Horn, deputy head of the Mini job headquarters in Cottbus, advised from a sudden abolition. She brought up a regulation according to which one could give the marginally employed a “freedom of choice” in a transitional period whether they wanted a mini job or an employment subject to social insurance.