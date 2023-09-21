An exhaustive investigation carried out by the State Human Rights Commission (CEDH) has thrown alarming results on abuse and violations of the rights of boys, girls and adolescents in the temporary shelters of the Baja California DIF System, located in Mexicali and Tijuana.

The findings have led to the issuance of a recommendation by the ECHRurging immediate action to safeguard the well-being of these minors.

According to La Voz de la Frontera, the investigation of the ECHR reveals a series of abuses that have occurred between 2019 and 2022 in these shelters, including neglect of care, precarious feeding conditions and inhuman punishments.

According to this investigation, a total of 57 children and adolescents were victims of these violations of their rights.

In eight documented cases, The minors complained of abuse by caregiversindicating that they received insufficient or poor quality food, were forced to sleep on the floor and locked in what they called “reflection rooms“, places without light or comforts.

The investigation also indicates that the shelter staff tried to hinder the work of the ECHR, denying them access and even demanding the delivery of statements from the minors involved.

He Tijuana Temporary Shelter It had a slight overpopulation, while Mexicali had a number of children below its capacity. However, overcrowding was evident, especially among teenagers in Mexicali, where they exceeded the recommended limit.

The human rights training provided to shelter staff, according to the investigation, was provided by the State Penitentiary Systemwhich is considered inappropriate for the needs of minors.

The ECHR issued Recommendation 6/2023 in August, urging the Office of the Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, the State DIF and temporary shelters to carry out work tables with the ECHR within 30 days.

In addition, a comprehensive training program is required for shelter staff, a diagnosis of their situation in eight months and the implementation of an adjustment and strengthening plan within a period of three years.

It is expected that the authorities will take concrete measures to protect vulnerable minors who depend on these shelters.