James Harden’s trade to the Nets, in a massive operation with two different movements and four teams involved) it was officially completed and, in fact, Harden made his debut (triple-double) with his new team in the win against the Orlando Magic. All the pieces moved as planned but with final adjustment: the Pacers took an extra second round (the Cavaliers in 2024 that was going to be for the Nets) and 2.6 million euros sent by the Brooklyn franchise, who saw the danger for a few tense moments mega operation. One that looks like this:

Nets take James Harden

The Rockets are left with Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, the Nets’ first three unprotected rounds (2022, 2024 and 2026), the right to trade first four rounds (unprotected too) with the Brooklyn franchise (2021, 2023, 2025, 2027) and the first round of the Bucks in 20222.

Indiana Pacers takes Caris LeVert, a 2023 second from Houston, a 2024 second round (from the Cavaliers) and $ 2.6 million.

And Cleveland (who delivered the first of the Bucks to complete the operation) steals Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince, who seemed headed for Texas.

Caris LeVert’s medical examination in Indiana had all four teams involved in the operation on edge. First it was reported “a problem” that had arisen and the last minute conversations to adjust the fringes that increased the return received by the Pacers. Later, when the transfer had already been completed, the situation was clarified when the Pacers themselves confirmed that LeVert became indefinite sick leave after the medical examination revealed “a cyst in the left kidney” on the MRI.

There is no more information about it and it has not been clarified if it is a mass benign or malignant, but it does seem that this It has been detected in time thanks to this review that demanded the transfer of the Columbus player (26 years old) from Brooklyn to Indiana. So what seemed like routine medical tests may end up being decisive for the forward’s health, who later issued his own statement: “Everyone in my family wants to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the process. I am looking forward to joining the team and being a part of this great organization as soon as possible. “

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard also reported in a news conference that the team is “super confident” that LeVert will be able to return to competition. In addition, he explained that the franchise felt comfortable with the decision to go ahead with the exchange after receiving the information from its medical staff, despite the fact that there were not yet established deadlines for LeVert’s return, which so far season has averaged 18.5 points and six assists in 27.8 minutes per game with the Nets.