In view of the corona pandemic, Germany is tightening the entry requirements for people who come from areas with a particularly high risk or from regions in which mutations of the virus are particularly rampant. In the cabinet, a draft ordinance was approved by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Wednesday, according to which the obligation to test for travelers will be expanded. The new regulation is due to come into force this Thursday.

The highly contagious new variants of the virus were registered particularly frequently in Great Britain and South Africa. Passengers from these countries have had to show a negative test before entering the country since the beginning of January. Ireland is now also considered a virus variant area, for which the stricter entry conditions apply.

The obligation to test before entry also applies to people who come from so-called high-incidence areas. These are regions abroad where the rate of new infections is over 200 per 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

Anyone entering from a so-called risk area – i.e. with a seven-day incidence of over 50 – must also show a corona test within 48 hours of arriving in Germany. According to the new regulation, from March 1st, all those entering Germany will be informed by SMS about the entry and infection protection regulations that apply in this country.

MEP Bischoff complains about the European patchwork quilt

One of the applicable provisions is that after entry from a risk area there is an obligation to quarantine. According to the new regulation, there should not be any privileges for vaccinated people. This means that the quarantine obligation applies to the affected persons entering the country even if they have already been vaccinated. Before that, exceptions had been decided in Saxony-Anhalt for people who had already completed a vaccination completely.

The SPD MEP Gabriele Bischoff criticized the fact that every state in the EU proceeds differently when it comes to entry regulations. “I think it is a mistake that there are no uniform European regulations,” said Bischoff. In Denmark, since last weekend only people have been allowed into the country who can show a negative test that is no longer than 24 hours old. In addition, there must be a valid reason for entry.

Exceptions for commuters

In the words of Bischoff, the nationwide new regulation for the introduction of compulsory testing for travelers from high-incidence areas was apparently brought about under pressure from Bavaria. The MP demanded that cross-border commuters should not be discriminated against against domestic workers as a result of the new regulation. The ordinance stipulates that day commuters are exempt from the obligation to test.

Meanwhile, the Police Union (GdP) believes that the federal police can check the mandatory test. “It is possible within the scope of the controls that are taking place anyway – for example between Germany and Austria – to check whether the test is compulsory,” said Andreas Roßkopf, the chairman of the GdP district of the Federal Police, the Tagesspiegel.

In addition, experience with airline passengers from Great Britain showed that the airlines made sure that the tests were available for reasons of cost. Otherwise, the airlines are obliged to bring rejected passengers back.