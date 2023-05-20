‘Pre-Take care of meningitis: act today to protect tomorrow. Stories that help you choose’: this is the title of the meeting open to the public, which took place today in Milan, at the Medicinema room of the Niguarda hospital, promoted by Adnkronos Comunicazione, with the unconditional support of Gsk. During the meeting, born with the aim of promoting correct information on bacterial infections such as meningitis and on prevention strategies, the short film ‘The others’, made by the National Committee against meningitis, inspired by the story of Amelia Vitiello, who experienced the tragedy of losing her 18-month-old daughter to a meningococcal B infection.

In Italy, in recent years, there has been a reduction in the average annual number of reports of cases of meningitis, with a higher number of cases during the winter period and among children younger than 12 months. According to data from the National Institute of Health, in Italy in 2019 there were 190 cases of invasive meningococcal disease, in 2020, 74 cases and in 2021 the cases fell further to 26. The decrease was probably influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the various serotypes, in the last three years, that B was found more frequently in the entire population and in the various age groups, followed by C, Y and W. In the same period of time, however, no cases of serotypes A and X.

“However, we must not think only in numerical terms. Meningitis is a rare but very serious pathology, with disabling and often fatal results – warns Filippo Salvini, head of the pediatric emergency department of the Niguarda hospital in Milan – because within few hours can lead to death. This happens in 10% of cases and in 10-20% of survivors there are permanent brain damage, hearing loss, learning disabilities, amputations. A risk that is higher in children in tender age. Not always – continues Salvini – one is able to contain the damage with pharmacological therapies. This is why it is important to think preventively with a vaccination prophylaxis”.

“Here because it is important to ‘pre-occupy’, without being alarmed, but with correct information on the prevention tools available such as vaccines”, underlines Maurizio Orso, head of the Vaccination Center of the Niguarda hospital. “Most meningococcal diseases in humans are due to serotypes A, B, C, W135 and Y and three types of vaccines are available for these. In our Region, the anti-meningococcus C vaccine, recommended and offered free of charge after the 1st year of life, on the occasion of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccination; the ACW135Y meningococcal vaccine is offered free to adolescents on the occasion of HPV vaccination and remains free for all unvaccinated up to the age of majority. The meningococcal B vaccine is recommended and offered free of charge to all infants born in 2017 and up.”

“Young people who have recently come of age – Orso details – can autonomously choose to focus on their own prevention for a year. These targets are joined by people with chronic diseases and also their cohabitants. It should be emphasized that for the age groups not covered by the ‘institutionality “, there is always the possibility of contacting the vaccination centers and carrying out the anti-meningococcal vaccination with the co-payment formula. For this – he concludes – we must grow the culture of vaccination and carry out a common action among doctors in key From here, the invitation is to contact your own doctors and specialized centers to clarify any doubts”.

The event was also attended by Catia Rosanna Borriello, head of the Infectious Diseases, Vaccinations and Prevention Performance Structure of the Welfare General Directorate of the Lombardy Region; the pediatrician Piercarlo Salari and the lawyer Amelia Vitiello, president of the national committee against meningitis.