Extraction in Brazilian ultra-deep waters began in 2008 and already accounts for more than 1/3 of Latin America’s production

The production of oil and natural gas in the Brazilian pre-salt will complete 15 years this Saturday (September 2, 2023). Since it started operating, extraction in the layer has been growing annually and has taken a turn in recent years, with the entry of new platforms into operation. Currently, the portion already accounts for 78% of the entire production of Petrobras.

The 1st oil extracted in the ultra-deep water portion was on September 2, 2008 in the Jubarte field, in the portion of the Campos Basin located in the south of Espírito Santo. Currently, it produces 2.06 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), according to data from the 2nd quarter.

To get an idea of ​​the volume, it is more than 1/3 of the entire production in Latin America. It exceeded the amount produced by countries with a tradition in the oil and gas sector, such as Mexico, Nigeria and Norway. If it were a country, the pre-salt would occupy the 11th place in the world ranking of oil producers, according to data from Petrobras.

In 2023, the pre-salt layer reached an accumulated production of 5.5 billion barrels of oil – driven by the 3 largest fields in operation in this layer: Tupi, Búzios – the largest in the world in ultra-deep waters – and Mero. For comparison purposes, Petrobras’ post-salt production took 26 years to reach the level of 5.5 billion barrels.

According to the president of the state, Jean Paul Pratesthe numbers demonstrate “a journey of success unprecedented in the sector”. He said that the positive impact was not only for Petrobras, but also for the global industry and for society, “with a valuable legacy of scientific, technological and intellectual knowledge”.

In 15 years, the pre-salt layer has already yielded US$ 63 billion in royalties and special government participation. If these contributions are added to the payment of grants for the acquisition of pre-salt blocks at auctions, the amount collected by the government reaches the figure of US$ 126 billion.

“The 15 years of pre-salt production, in the year that Petrobras completes 70 years of history, fills us with pride and joy. The impressive results we achieved in this layer are proof of Brazil’s creativity, intelligence and resilience. While skeptics doubted and questioned the technical viability of the pre-salt layer, our oil tankers went there and did it”said Prates.

challenges of the time

Operating in the pre-salt layer seemed like an insurmountable challenge when the reserve was discovered. It was a scenario hitherto unexplored in the global industry of the sector.

In addition to the high depth, it was necessary to develop technologies that could penetrate the thick layer of salt. This at high temperatures, pressure and at a distance of at least 300 km from the coast.

Wells with a total depth of more than 7,000 meters were drilled – 5,000 meters deep on land and 2,000 meters deep in water.

“They (tankers) dared, developed technology that did not exist in the market, together with our partners and suppliers, and transformed a hitherto unknown frontier into this giant of deepwater production”said Jean Paul Prates.

Protagonism of the Equatorial Margin

In recent years, the pre-salt region has concentrated most of the state-owned company’s investments. Proof of this is that of the 57 platforms operated by Petrobras, 31 are in the pre-salt layer, with 23 producing exclusively in this layer. It ended up becoming one of the most competitive oil frontiers in the global industry.

For the next 5 years, the layer should lose the title of investment champion to the Equatorial Margin. The region should receive R$ 11 billion in investments (52% of the forecast by the sector). This is a minimum value for exploration in 11 blocks in the region, which can increase significantly if obstacles with existing environmental licensing are overcome.

In all, 42 blocks in the region have already been granted in the region by ANP (National Petroleum and Natural Gas Agency), distributed along the coastline from Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte. The last well drilled in the region was in 2015, by Petrobras. Since then, projects have been on the back burner.

With that number, the region already concentrates the largest volume of exploratory blocks in the country. The exploration phase consists of studies and drilling of wells to prove potential oil and gas reserves. After this phase, it is analyzed whether it is commercially viable to produce, according to the size of the reserve. Only then does production begin in the fields.

It turns out that oil reserves are finite. The pre-salt layer, currently on an upward curve, should have stabilized production over the next decade and then begin a period of decline. Commercial production in a field lasts, on average, 25 years. Afterwards, it ceases to be economically viable.

Because of this, the oil industry needs to constantly discover new reserves to guarantee its production and sustainability in the future. And the Equatorial Margin stands out today in the country as the region with the greatest chances of being the new and possibly last national oil frontier.

The Equatorial Margin is an offshore region that extends from Guyana to the State of Rio Grande do Norte, in Brazil. The name comes from its proximity to the Equator.

Only French Guiana still does not explore oil in the area. While Brazil is still in its infancy in the region due to the lack of environmental licenses, Guyana and Suriname are already swimming by the armful.

Guyana was the 1st country to discover oil in the region, still in 2015, by the North American ExxonMobil. Today, it has a reserve totaling 11 billion barrels. This is 75% of the entire Brazilian reserve, which totals 14.8 billion barrels, including the pre-salt layer.

In Suriname, the 1st discovery was in 2020. In 3 years, the extraction potential of 4 billion barrels was proved, about 27% of the Brazilian reserve.

The Brazilian portion of the Equatorial Margin is formed by 5 sedimentary basins – a type of rock formation that allowed the accumulation of sediments over time. The basins are:

mouth of amazon located in the states of Amapá and Pará;

located in the states of Amapá and Pará; Pará-Maranhão located in Pará and Maranhão;

located in Pará and Maranhão; barriers located in Maranhão;

located in Maranhão; Ceará located in Piauí and Ceará;

located in Piauí and Ceará; potiguarlocated in Rio Grande do Norte.

One of the main projects awaiting approval is the FZA-M-59 block, located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin. Petrobras has been seeking approval for its drillship to drill wells in the region and follow the research in search of proving the reserves. The environmental license was denied in May by the IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources).

The environmental license refers to a pre-operational test to analyze Petrobras’ ability to respond to a possible leak. The oil company sent more documents and asked for a new assessment by the institute. However, there is still no deadline for this analysis to be carried out.

Targeted by environmentalists, one of the central controversies of the project is confusion over the name given to the sedimentary basin. Although the block is located in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, it not close to the mouth of the Amazon River. The area where the oil well would be drilled is 500 km away from the mouth.