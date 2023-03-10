The next movie starring the gamers’ favorite plumber can’t stop giving people something to talk about. First there was criticism of his butt, then Chris Pratt’s voice and now, as the theatrical release approaches, the news doesn’t stop.

Less than a month to go Super Mario Bros. The Movie, opens in Mexico but you may have to wait a little longer to visit your favorite cinema and enjoy it. Well, the pre-sale of tickets started by Cinépolis presents general failures on its website. Simply by trying to log in to load the billboard, you will receive an error message that the banners cannot be loaded.

“At this moment it is not possible to load the banners, please report it to the following email: [email protected]. Error trying to get list of cities.”

When closing the message you can browse the site, but when trying to access the pre-sales a message appears Error 404 accompanied by an image of Alfred Hitchcock with the message: “Ooops!! The page you are looking for mysteriously disappeared”

Users who managed to see the prices, at least for Mexico City, shared the following information, it is worth mentioning that all this is subject to change without prior notice.

$100 2D room

$140 IMAX room

$205 VIP room

$235 4DX room

At the moment, it seems that the problem is solved, but the Super Mario Bros. movie no longer appears in the “Presale” listings. Perhaps this is a workaround that has at least brought functionality back to the site.

Via: xataka