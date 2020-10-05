Pre – primary education Finland is trying a two-year preschool

About 10,000 children will join the two-year pre-school trial, which starts next year.

Finland start an experiment in two-year pre-school education, where pre-school education would thus begin at the age of five.

The experiment, which will take place in 2021–2024, will be launched by the Ministry of Education and Culture. The experiment is scheduled to begin in August next year and is aimed at children born in 2016 and 2017.

In the experiment, the goal of two-year pre-school education is to have 10,000 children. Pilot counties and sites, ie kindergartens, are selected as a sample.

Preschool experiment a separate curriculum will be developed for this and a research project will be carried out to investigate the effectiveness and implementation of the experiment.

The aim of the experiment is, for example, to obtain information on the effects of two-year pre-school education on children’s developmental and learning conditions, social skills and the formation of healthy self-esteem.

“This experiment provides valuable information to support decision-making in the development of the joint stages of early childhood education and pre-primary and primary education,” Minister of Education Li Andersson says in a press release.

In Finland, pre-school education is compulsory for six-year-olds and almost all children in the age group participate in it. Five years old just under 89 per cent participate in early childhood education.

The experiment is estimated to cost a total of 30 million euros. Its costs are reimbursed to the municipalities in full.