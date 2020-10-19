Oppo is teasing the Diwali edition of its new smartphone F17 Pro. Although the company has not revealed its price yet, but you pre-ordering has started from today. The Diwali edition of Oppo F17 Pro has been listed on Amazon India. Whose pre-orders have started today. It has not started yet. But you can select the ‘Notify Me’ button to get the latest updates. The Diwali edition of the F17 Pro smartphone comes in a matte gold finish. Oppo F17 Pro will come with a special gift box.

Along with the latest Matte Gold color, the Oppo F17 Pro is now available in four colors including Matte Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White. Apart from the new color, the specifications of the Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition remain the same. The phone has a 6.43 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P95 processor. Which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Oppo F17 Pro runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.7. The smartphone is also confirmed to receive Android 11 update. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel mono sensors. For the selfie, the F17 Pro sports two cameras with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Also read- Jio is going to make big bang, will launch 5G smartphone in just this much rupees

Oppo F17 Pro has a 4,015mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Oppo F17 Pro is priced at 22,990, and its Diwali version is expected to be priced similarly.