It is now possible to do the pre-order Fallout SPECIAL Anthology (PC version). The release date is set for April 11, 2024. The price at the time of writing this news is €64.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
It's about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price. By placing your order you ensure that you pay the lowest price that will appear on the product page on the platform. In other words, in the event of a discount this will be applied automatically and definitively to the booking. Payment will only be made upon shipment.
Fallout SPECIAL Anthology
Fallout SPECIAL Anthology includes all seven games of the saga in the PC version, with also an exclusive MiniNuke package, complete with bomb sound. Together with the box we find seven cards representing the SPECIAL characteristics
The seven games are:
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout 3 GOTY
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 4 GOTY
- Fallout 76
