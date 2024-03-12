It is now possible to do the pre-order Fallout SPECIAL Anthology (PC version). The release date is set for April 11, 2024. The price at the time of writing this news is €64.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It's about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price. By placing your order you ensure that you pay the lowest price that will appear on the product page on the platform. In other words, in the event of a discount this will be applied automatically and definitively to the booking. Payment will only be made upon shipment.