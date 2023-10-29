













This is known as the Skirmisher skin and consists of a tactical gray combat suit with red details and a dark gray hat.

But in order to get the appearance of this member of the SAS and leader of Task Force 141, due process must be followed.

To make things easier Activision decided to summarize the way to get the Skirmisher skin in four steps. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for mobile gaming. You must proceed as follows:

Step 1: If you haven’t already, create or link your Activision account on CoD:Mobile (here instructions are there).

Step 2: Reserve any edition of CoD: Modern Warfare III on console or PC, either the standard or Vault (reserve in this link).

Fountain: Activision.

Step 3: When CoD: Modern Warfare III leave you have to log in to this before November 15; This way the Activision ID will be registered to obtain Skirmisher.

Step 4: Then you have to check the mailbox in CoD: Mobile to redeem this skin, which will automatically arrive in the game’s inventory from November 30.

If not, it is necessary to wait until December 7, 2023 to contact the Activision support service.

Those who separate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, whether standard or Vault edition, can play the campaign a week before; It is from November 2nd.

Those who prefer the Vault edition will get extras such as the Nemesis Operator pack, two Weapon Vaults, BlackCell Season 01, and a soul harvester tracer weapon blueprint.

By pre-ordering the Standard or Vault Edition you can get the Soap Operator Pack and Zombie Ghost Skin. CoD: Modern Warfare III It will go on sale on November 8, 2023.

