The Colombia U-23 National Team lost miserably against Ecuador (3-0) last Saturday on date 1 of Pre-Olympic that is taking place in Venezuela. Those of Hector Cardenas They disappointed and are forced to win their games to dream of a place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This Tuesday the second date of group A of the Pre-Olympic will be held, it will be a day of rest for the Colombia selection who continues to prepare for the tough match against Brazil next Friday on matchday 3.

What is useful for Colombia to aspire to a classification?

It should be noted that only the first two in each group advance to the final phase of the Pre-Olympic Tournament, hence Colombia He still depends on himself, but he must win so as not to lose any more ground.

Bolivia and Brazil They open matchday 2 of group A. A draw would help Colombia to continue in the race for classification, since Bolivia adds a point after its equality on the previous date against Venezuela, while Brazil has not added, since it rested in the first working day.

For its part, Venezuela faces against Ecuador, A victory for the Ecuadorians would be devastating for the Colombia selection, since they have 3 points at this moment with a goal difference of plus three.

The tie between Venezuelans and Ecuadorians would also be business for Colombiawhich will play again next Friday from 6 pm, Colombian time.

Group A position table after the first date

1. Ecuador: 3 points

2. Venezuela: 1 point.

3. Bolivia: 1 point.

4. Brazil: 0 points.

5. Colombia: 0 points.

