The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) informed that the friendly match between the pre-Olympic men’s teams (under-23) of Brazil and Morocco, which would have been played this Monday afternoon (11), in the Moroccan city of Fez, has been cancelled. . The announcement was made by the African federation due to the earthquake that hit the country on Friday (8) and killed at least 2,100 people.

The Brazilian delegation is concentrated around 700 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake, which reached 6.8 on the Richter scale. Despite the distance, players and coaching staff reported feeling the tremor, albeit safely.

According to the statement released by the CBF, the Moroccan federation’s decision to cancel this Monday’s friendly was due to the national commotion over the tragedy. King Mohammed VI decreed three days of mourning. Earlier this Sunday (10), it was announced that the game would take place behind closed doors.

The duel would be the second between the teams in Fez. The first was played last Thursday (7), with Moroccan victory 1-0. The games serve as preparation for the men’s football Pre-Olympic, which will be in January. Only two teams from South America qualify for the Olympics in Paris, France. Brazil is the current two-time champion of the sport.

Support

The Brazilian Embassy in Rabat, capital of Morocco, can be contacted by phone +212 661 16 81 81 (including WhatsApp). Another channel is the Itamaraty consular service, on the phone +55 (61) 98260-0610 (also Whatsapp). There is no news of Brazilians among the victims of the tragedy.