All Russian applications that are legally required from April 1 to be preinstalled on smartphones and tablets can transfer user data abroad. This is the conclusion reached by the ANO “Information Culture”, writes “Kommersant”.

Experts have found that all required commercial applications contain hidden programs that collect information about users. This information can subsequently be shared with both device manufacturers and IT corporations for ad targeting.

Built-in tracking mechanisms were not found only in the application of the Mir payment system. The rest of the services, including “Gosuslugi”, have analytical mechanisms Google AdMob, Facebook Ads and other companies, the newspaper writes.

Mobile Research Group analyst Eldar Murtazin told the newspaper that the data collected formally is impersonal, but it is technically possible to identify its owner.

On April 1, Russia entered into force a law on the mandatory pre-installation of domestic software (software) on all smartphones, tablets, computers, TVs with the SmartTV function and laptops manufactured since the beginning of 2021 sold in the country.

The list of Russian applications that will be recommended for preinstallation on gadgets was approved by the government in January. These included Mail.ru Group and Yandex applications, Gosuslugi and the Mir payment system.

The law prohibiting the sale of equipment, including smartphones and computers, without pre-installed Russian software, was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2019.