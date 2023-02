How did you feel about the content of this article?

Peruvian authorities found the mummy – estimated to be between 600 and 800 years old – in a deliveryman’s backpack | Photo: EFE/Ministry of Culture

A pre-Hispanic mummy between 600 and 800 years old was found inside the backpack of a delivery person for a delivery company in the Peruvian region of Puno, on the border with Bolivia, according to official sources this Monday (28).

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture detailed that the remains, classified as a national cultural asset, were identified as those of a mummified adult male presumably from the eastern part of Puno.

Ministry sources told EFE Agency that the individual was over 45 years old and approximately 1.51 meters tall, according to preliminary investigations. The Directorate of Culture of Puno “verified the authenticity of the pre-Hispanic cultural object, with a relative chronology of 600 to 800 years of antiquity”.

Upon discovery, the ministry immediately ordered custody of the remains “in order to protect and preserve the heritage”. The competent services are now taking the necessary measures to ensure the physical and legal protection of the mummy, considered cultural heritage of the Andean country.

The discovery, according to the local press, took place last Saturday (25), at a viewpoint in Puno, where police officers were carrying out their usual patrol and found three men consuming alcoholic beverages, one of them with a delivery box from the company “Pedidos Ya”. .

Inside, there were human remains in a fetal position and soft tissues with characteristics corresponding to a mummy, which was reported to the Public Ministry and the Ministry of Culture.

The delivery man claimed that he kept the mummy at his parents’ house and that he took it to show his friends in the neighborhood, according to the newspaper “El Comercio”.

In response, the ministry asked the population to “collaborate actively in the defense and protection” of cultural heritage and to report any similar discoveries to the authorities.