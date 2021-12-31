W.A few days before a hearing on allegations of abuse against Prince Andrew (61), the plaintiff’s lawyers are demanding answers to very personal questions, according to media reports. The son of Queen Elizabeth II (95) should present evidence of his “inability to sweat,” demanded the representatives of Virginia Giuffre. The British media reported on Friday. A hearing is scheduled for January 4th in New York at which Andrew’s lawyers will demand that Giuffre’s lawsuit for damages be dropped.

The American says that she met Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 in a London celebrity club, where he was sweating profusely. Then the US businessman Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-partner and guilty helper Ghislaine Maxwell forced them to have sex with the prince. Andrew denies the allegations. In a November 2019 BBC interview, the Royal said he couldn’t sweat at all. The reason is a special illness: During the Falklands War in 1982, he poured out an overdose of adrenaline when he was shot.

Andrew denies going to the club. That day he and his daughter Princess Beatrice visited a pizzeria in the city of Woking. His lawyers dismissed the opposing side’s claims as “depressing and harassing”. In their view, the New York court has no jurisdiction, partly because Giuffre is resident in Australia. Their lawyers reject that.

Proceedings against prison guards dropped

Meanwhile, the day after the conviction of Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, the US judiciary dropped the case against Epstein’s prison guards for his death. In a federal court order in Manhattan published on Thursday (local time), prosecutor Damian Williams declared the “cessation of law enforcement” against the two bailiffs.

Law enforcement officials accused the two guards of a New York prison in November 2019 of failing to supervise the night in August when Epstein was officially committed to suicide. Accordingly, they would have surfed the Internet at their desks instead of regularly checking the prison cells.

The extremely wealthy investor Epstein, who associated with well-known figures from politics and society such as former President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is said to have sexually abused underage girls and young women for years and incited them to prostitution. He was found dead at dawn on August 10th. Because of the alleged involvement of powerful and prominent figures such as Britain’s Prince Andrew in the sex scandal, there are numerous conspiracy theories about the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

The guards forged documents

In their dismissal order, the prosecutor recalled that the two guards “intentionally” and “knowingly” forged documents to create the appearance that they had done their rounds that night. After the allegations emerged, the prison chief was transferred and the two suspects were suspended from duty. As part of an agreement with the prosecutors, the two guards were therefore only obliged to do community service.

On Wednesday, a New York jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking in minors. The 60-year-old faces a decade-long prison sentence. The sentence is to be announced at a later date. Maxwell, once Epstein’s lover and then for years his close confidante and colleague, has been in custody since June 2020.

The legal clarification of the scandal is not yet complete. Maxwell’s attorneys have already announced that they will appeal. Virginia Giuffre, who, as a minor, claims to have been “loaned” to Prince Andrew by Epstein for sex, has also brought a civil case against the member of the British royal family.