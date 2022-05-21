Pre-filled tax return 2022 form 730, starting Monday 23/05: the guide

Tax returns at the start: from Monday 23 May the “pre-filled in 2022”And the models prepared by Tax which, according to the information in its possession, has already entered 1 billion and 200 million pieces of data. From Tuesday 31 May it will then be possible to send the declaration, accepting it as it is or proceeding with the appropriate measures changes and additions“. The declarative season 2022 it will close on September 30th for those who present the 730 and November 30th for those who use the Income web application “.

Pre-filled tax returns 2022, the announcement of the Revenue Agency

TheRevenue Agency highlighting that from this year the declaration can also be sent by a family member or a trusted person. An increasingly simple activity, so much so that – again highlights the financial administration – in 2021 there were 4.2 million statements transmitted by citizens independently.

“There pre-filled declaration – comments the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini – it is enriched every year with further data available to the Revenue Agency and a useful simplification is confirmed: in fact it not only facilitates compliance, but also represents a guarantee for the taxpayer. For example, the automated collection deductible expenses allows you to be aware of the benefits due, thus avoiding that some opportunities offered by the legislation are not seized. The numbers demonstrate the growing familiarity of citizens with this tool, which until a few years ago seemed unthinkable “.

Since the start of the pre-filled declaration seven years ago, “the number of taxpayers who sent the 730 and Income forms directly has grown to 4.2 million in 2021, triple compared to 2015 (when they were 1.4 million).

Tax return and 730: how it works

The percentage of 730 sent without changes, which last year amounted to 22.3% of the total (in 2015 it was 5.8%). If, on the other hand, we consider the number of information pre-loaded in declaration from the Revenue Agencywe have gone from about 160 million data in 2015 to 1.2 billion this year, therefore with an ever-increasing level of completeness of the models available to citizens “. Most of the pre-entered data” refers to healthcare costs, which jumped from 718 million last year to over 1 billion (+ 40%).

The increases most relevant are recorded under “transfers for restructuring“, with over 10 million occurrences (+ 36% compared to 2021), and” domestic worker contributions “, with 3.8 million data (+ 14%). But the most significant growth of all is represented by data related to school expenses – 458 thousand compared to about 4,600 last year – and by those on donations, almost tripled and passed from 550 thousand to over 1,600 thousand “.

Tax return, form 730 and pre-filled: the news for 2022

Between new for 2022 there is the possibility of entrusting the management of one’s declaration to a family member. In particular, it will be possible to grant a power of attorney to the spouse or a relative (or similar) within the fourth degree through a specific model, available on the institutional website of the Agency. Furthermore, it is also possible to choose a trusted person other than a family member “and” a further simplification is then provided for people unable to go to the Agency due to pathologies. “Then comes a simpler pre-filled form also for the heirs.

Also “who presents the declaration as a parent, guardian or support administrator, you will be able to send the request for the qualification, as well as in the usual way, also through the online service.

