The study, prepared by Dr. Jassim Mohamed, head of the center, entitled “European Union Security Strategy… Interdependence with Measures to Protect Infrastructure”, talked about a package of measures targeted by Europe over the next four years, based on strengthening mechanisms to confront cyber terrorism, and detecting threats future, and drying up the sources of funding.

The study said that Europeans face a security landscape affected by complex threats, in addition to other factors including climate change, demographic trends, political instability outside the borders of the bloc and the policies of globalization and digital transformation in achieving security.

Features of the strategy

She explained that the European Commission revealed the new EU Security Strategy for the period from 2020 to 2025, which focused on priority areas where the EU can bring value to support member states in strengthening security in Europe, from combating terrorism and organized crime, to preventing and detecting threats and increasing the flexibility of the structure. critical infrastructure, to enhance cybersecurity and promote research and innovation.

According to the study, the European Union is keen to strengthen security policy on the basis of common European values ​​based on determinants: respect and support for the rule of law and equality, fundamental rights, and ensuring transparency, accountability and democratic oversight.

Preemptive strikes and drying up of funding sources

Dr. Jassim Muhammad, a security expert and head of the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies, believes that fighting terrorism is done by addressing polarization in society, discrimination and other factors that can enhance the vulnerability of individuals and groups to radical discourse.

He explained to “Sky News Arabia” that Europe’s strategy to combat terrorism focuses on the early detection of terrorist threats and operations and building resilience, as well as rehabilitation and reintegration into society, pointing to the need to combat the root causes, as the effective pursuit of extremist and dangerous groups, including Foreign fighters will make the confrontation more effective.

According to Jassim Mohammed, the new strategy works on taking steps to strengthen border security legislation, better use of existing databases, and cooperation with non-EU member states and international organizations in the fight against terrorism.

The Brotherhood is an imminent danger

The security expert stressed that the threat of extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, classified as terrorist in several countries, will remain a threat in various countries of the European continent, which means the importance of continuing to strengthen legislation and security and legal procedures to limit them and confront their spread in societies.

He stressed the importance of enacting strict laws and legislation to legalize the activities of these currents and dry up their funding sources, as well as forming specialized teams to pursue and monitor extremist elements and ban their activities, in addition to neutralizing the activities of extremist groups via the Internet and strengthening cooperation with giant digital technology companies in a way that contributes to confronting these extremist currents.

At the end of last November, an official report was issued by the European Parliament, under the title “Brotherhood Networks in Europe”, which dealt in detail with the map of the Brotherhood’s penetration in 10 European countries. Organization and financing.

The report, which was officially issued for the first time by the European Parliament, clearly accused the Muslim Brotherhood of forming hostile lobbies against countries, spreading extremist ideology, and exploiting laws and legislation to create huge economies for the purpose of providing sources of funding for the organization.