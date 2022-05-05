Invasive bacterial diseases include all those infections that “invade” a normally sterile environment (cerebrospinal fluid or blood) with very serious and often fatal consequences, such as meningitis and sepsis.

Meningococcal meningitis is a serious, disabling and often fatal, albeit rare, infection. 10% of patients die despite receiving adequate care. 10-20% of survivors can experience amputations, brain damage, hearing loss, learning disabilities.

A risk which, although greater in young children, remains throughout life and particularly affects the most fragile people, such as the elderly or immunosuppressed individuals.

If there is one thing that Covid-19 has taught us, it is that the risk of a pandemic must be addressed (if possible) before it occurs.

This is why “Pre-dealing” with such a serious pathology as meningitis and, more generally, as invasive bacterial diseases, promoting correct information and helping people to protect themselves and others.

These are the topics that experts and clinicians will discuss during the web talk “Let’s take care of meningitis in Emilia Romagna: protection from the pediatric patient to the fragile patient”scheduled for Friday 6 May at 3 pm and broadcast in streaming on the Facebook fanpage and the YouTube channel of Adnkronos.

Speakers: Luciano Attard, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Policlinico Sant’Orsola-Malpighi; Paolo Pandolfi, Director of the Public Health Department of the USL of Bologna; Simonetta Partesotti, Head of Community Pediatrics in the North Area Districts of Carpi and Mirandola; and Alessandra Sforza, UOC of Endocrinology Ospedale Maggiore AUSL of Bologna. The journalist Alessandro Malpelo will moderate.

