A comparison between clinicians, experts and institutions to promote correct information and help people protect themselves and others. This is the goal of “Pre-Occupiamoci della meningitis in Campania: the protection of the pediatric patient”, the virtual round table scheduled for May 24 at 11 am in live streaming on Adnkronos channels.

Invasive bacterial diseases include all those infections that “invade” a normally sterile environment (cerebrospinal fluid or blood) with very serious and often fatal consequences, such as meningitis and sepsis. Meningococcal meningitis is a serious, disabling and often fatal, albeit rare, infection. 10% of patients die despite receiving adequate care. 10-20% of survivors can experience amputations, brain damage, hearing loss, learning disabilities. A risk that is greater in young children.

If there is one thing that Covid-19 has taught us, it is that the risk of a pandemic must be addressed (if possible) before it occurs. This is why it is important to “take care” of such a serious pathology as meningitis and, more generally, such as invasive bacterial diseases, without alarmism but with correct information on the prevention tools available.

Speakers at the meeting, promoted by Adnkronos Communication with the non-conditioning support of Glaxo Smith Kline: Pietro Buono, Manager of the Operational Technical Support Structure, General Health Department, Campania Region; Angelo D’Argenzio, Director of the Prevention and Sanitary Hygiene Unit, Campania Region; Antonio D’Avino, pediatrician and Fimp President; Rocco Russo, Pediatrician Outpatient Specialist at the ASL of Benevento; Carla Ungaro Pediatrician Medical Director Asl Napoli 1 and Amelia Vitiello, president Free from meningitis. The journalist Ettore Mautone moderates.