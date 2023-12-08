For Boulos, Tabata and Kim Kataguiri, the capital of São Paulo is “abandoned” by the mayor; Earlier, a “TV Globo” professional suffered an attempted robbery

Some of the pre-candidates for Mayor of São Paulo spoke out on social media about the attempted robbery of the reporter from TV Globo, this Friday morning (Dec 8, 2023). Juliane Massaoka was on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, during a live link to the program “Encontro com Patrícia Poeta”, when a man tried to take her cell phone while passing by on a bicycle.

The federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) stated in its profile on X (former Twitter) that the capital of São Paulo is “abandoned”. And declares: “A city without command or control”.

For the also deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), “the lack of effective public security policies is reflected in the fear that every citizen has felt when going out on the streets of São Paulo”. She states It is worrying that the city has broken records of rapes and the increasing frequency of thefts.

“There are a lot of things that can be done, from lighting to community policing, what cannot be done is for public authorities to remain absent”declared the pre-candidate for mayor.

“It’s absurd that the center of São Paulo is left to criminals like this”, he said the deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP). He stated that he created a 0 tolerance package for crime “targeting these scoundrel bandits”. According to the pre-candidate, “the package includes everything from reducing the age of criminal responsibility to 16 years old to compulsory hospitalization for crack addicts.”

O Power360 contacted Mayor Ricardo Nunes’s office, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. Space remains open for demonstrations.

Other politicians react

The federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) he said what “what happened with the reporter has been a daily occurrence in São Paulo for years”. For the congresswoman, “being robbed on a major avenue even with police is the new normal” in the administration of the mayor of the capital, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).

According to Hilton, “unfortunately, in São Paulo, failure is the motto of management. It failed the worker, it failed commerce, security, lives, and it also failed the citizen who committed crime.”. And he declared: “How many more failures will the city endure? Apparently, Ricardo Nunes wants to find out”.