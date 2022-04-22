Lula has not yet expressed himself; PT plans to file a lawsuit against the president’s decision with other opposition parties

Pre-candidates for the presidency of the self-proclaimed Republic 3rd way criticized the pardon of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the penalty of the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The congressman was sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison.

The STF ordered the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights while the effects of the criminal conviction last. This Thursday (Apr 21), Bolsonaro decided to overturn the deputy’s conviction through the “constitutional grace”. Here’s the intact of the decree (522 KB).

The MDB pre-candidate and senator from Rio Grande do Sul Simone Tebet defined Bolsonaro’s act as “crime of responsibility” and “coup against democracy”.

“Giving grace, by decree, to a person convicted by the STF for attacking democracy is a misuse of purpose and an unconstitutional act. The PR [presidente da República] himself violated the Constitution”, said the senator, in a press release.

The PSDB pre-candidate and former governor of São Paulo João Doria used the episode to promote his campaign. “Elected president, there will be no pardon for those convicted by justice”, wrote on your Twitter profile. He said that society can no longer tolerate impunity.

The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite (PSDB) he said that Bolsonaro’s forgiveness “an affront to the STF, to democracy and to Brazilians who respect constitutional limits”. He is another name raised within the PSDB to dispute the Planalto.

Former Lava Jato judge and former Bolsonaro minister Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) criticized the confrontation between the president and the STF. “But there is no way to ignore serious mistakes on both sides: whether in threats to the STF on one side or in judgments that paved the way for corruption to be impunity.”.

União Brasil, MDB, PSDB and Cidadania will decide on a single candidacy for the Presidency on May 18. The parties define themselves as the 3rd way to polarization between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

The pre-candidate for president by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, announced that the party will enter on Friday (22.abr) with a measure in the STF against Bolsonaro’s “constitutional grace”.

Lula does not manifest

Until the publication of this report this Thursday (21.Apr.2022), the PT had not yet positioned itself on Bolsonaro’s pardon. PT president Gleíse Hoffmann criticized the pardon. “If Bolsonaro had acted as quickly to face the pandemic, inflation and unemployment, as he did to save the skin of his accomplice, Brazil and the people would not be suffering the biggest crisis in history.”, stated the deputy.

The PT leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Reginaldo Lopes, told the Power 360 who presented this Thursday (Apr 21) to minority parties the proposal to present together an action to overturn Bolsonaro’s pardon.

“Tomorrow we will jointly decide the ADPF (claim of non-compliance with a fundamental precept). We are already working on the play.”he said.

Other pre-candidates also criticize

The federal deputy and pre-candidate for Avante André Janones (MG) stated that Bolsonaro”only acts to save himself and his allies”.

PSTU pre-candidate Vera Lucia declared that the pardon of the president “is the defense of the dictatorship”. And the name of the UP to the Planalto Leonardo Pericles compared Bolsonaro’s action to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.