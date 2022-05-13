According to the electoral rules, the collection will be made by specialized companies that were previously registered with the Electoral Court.

The release of funds is subject to the application for registration of candidacy, obtaining a CNPJ and opening a bank account.

During the fundraising campaign, pre-candidates will not be able to make requests for votes and advance electoral propaganda.

The first shift will be on the day , when voters go to the polls to elect President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. An eventual second round for the presidential race and for the state governments will be in .

