The Commission of Prerogatives and Political Partiesof the National Electoral Institute (INE), unanimously approved the maximum limits on pre-campaign and campaign expenses for the Presidency of the Republicthe deputations and senatories of relative majority corresponding to the Federal Electoral Process 2023-2024.

In the approved amounts In the ordinary session, the following are indicated: Presidency of the United Mexican States, pre-campaign: 85 million 926 thousand 665 pesos, and campaign, 660 million 978 thousand 723 pesosis specified in a statement from the INE.

Also, deputations: pre-campaign: 329,638 pesos, and campaign, 2 million 203 thousand 262 pesos.

By formula of Senatorscomes a breakdown of the 32 federal entities that make up Mexico.

The project will be put for consideration by the General Council in its next session, it was added.

Determination of pre-campaign spending limits

The project details the legal criteria with which the costs are calculated. pre-campaign spending caps for him electoral process ongoing, details the INE in his statement.

According to the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures (LGIPE)the limit on pre-campaign expenses per pre-candidacy and type of election will be equivalent to 20 percent of that established for the immediate previous campaigns, depending on the election in question.

For the Presidency of the RepublicIn the 2017-2018 Federal Electoral Process, the amount of 429 million 633 thousand 325 pesos was established as a campaign expenditure limit, so 20 percent corresponds to the amount of 85 million 926 thousand 665 pesos, which is the pre-campaign spending limit for the Presidency of the Republic during the 2023-2024 Federal Electoral Process.

In the election of deputies by the principle of relative majority, the amount of one million 648 thousand 189 pesos was established as a limit on campaign expenses, so 20 percent of this amount corresponds to 329 thousand 638 pesos.

Likewise, the maximum spending limits of pre-campaign for pre-candidacy for senatorial positions are equivalent to 20 percent of what was established for the immediate previous campaigns.

Campaign spending limits by type of election

Meanwhile, the campaign spending cap for the presidential election it will be equivalent to 20 percent of the public campaign financing established for all parties in the year of the presidential election, adds the INE.

Likewise, the legislation establishes that the limit on campaign expenses in the election of deputies by the principle of relative majority is determined by dividing the campaign spending cap established for the presidential election among 300.

Because the campaign expenditure limit for the election of the Presidency of the Republic amounts to 660 million 978 thousand 723 pesos, dividing this amount by 300 results in the maximum campaign expenses for the election of deputations the amount of 2 million 203 thousand 262 pesos.

The maximum limit of campaign expenses for the election of deputies, it is multiplied by the number of districts that each of the federative entities comprises, which results in the maximum limit of campaign expenses for each formula in the election of senators by the principle of relative majority.

The legislation establishes as an offense the exceeding of campaign spending limits, so the INE calls on political parties, pre-candidacies and candidacies to comply with these limits, use resources in a transparent manner and with a commitment to accountability. .

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Promotions HERE