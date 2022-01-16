A pre-candidate for the presidency, political scientist Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo) this month relaunched his “guide” of guidelines to change the country. Published for the first time in 2017, the book 10 Commandments – From the Country We Are to the Brazil We Want reveals part of d’Avila’s thoughts on the reasons why the Brazilian economy and society have stagnated in recent years. And it points out solutions that should permeate its electoral campaign, such as the defense of structural reforms, the need to engage citizens and the search for better public services.

Founder of the Center for Public Leadership (CLP), a group interested in promoting good management practices, the presidential candidate divides the work into three parts. The proposal aims to first place the reader on current problems and their historical context, and then present solutions found within the liberal logic. For d’Ávila, Brazil is experiencing three major crises – of citizenship, political leadership and public management – ​​that have been weakening the State and threatening to undermine democracy.

Written before the 2018 elections, the book does not address the Jair Bolsonaro government or the pandemic, but remains current by citing challenges that have not yet been faced. “Liberal democracy requires the existence of a public sphere in which institutional relationships override personal relationships, public over private interests, state and law sovereignty over family and domestic ties.”

PERSONALISM. Citing authors such as Gilberto Freyre and Sérgio Buarque de Holanda, the political scientist takes up the characteristics of the miscegenation that shaped Brazil and criticizes the personalism that, according to him, is one of the obstacles to achieving the “liberal spirit”. But he says it is necessary “to discard false narratives that blame capitalism, globalization, the Portuguese heritage and Catholicism for our misfortunes”.

For d’Avila, when projecting the future, the country must follow a guide that includes changes in the political-electoral, economic and social systems. And, despite being a pre-candidate for the Presidency, the first of his ten commandments is the adoption of parliamentarism and three other consequent changes: the district vote (rejected by Congress last year), the barrier clause (already in force) and the strengthening of parties through the guarantee of party loyalty.

According to the liberal guideline, d’Avila continues to defend “true federalism”, meritocracy in the public service, the result policy, the “transformation of the welfare state into a service provider state” and the determination not to give up the gains of globalization.

CITIZENSHIP. The “rescue of participatory citizenship” should be another commandment to be followed, he says. For him, the citizen’s lack of interest in politics makes him judge complex issues in the public sphere in a superficial, ideological and short-term way. At the same time, he considers that this same lack of interest leads citizens to give up individual rights, responsibilities and freedoms, delegating more power to the government to regulate, legislate and decide not only on political issues, but also on everyday life.

In this sense, the formation of a participatory citizenship is seen as something important for the rescue of political valorization and the beginning of a new form of relationships, in a network. “The new generation was born at a time when hierarchical structures are losing relevance and power, opening space for the networking of people and organizations that navigate the universe of collaboration with ease”, he quotes, at the beginning of the book.

‘PARASITARIA’. Also in the first part of the work, d’Avila criticizes the Brazilian elite, classified as “parasitic”, who live on income, benefits and favors from the State. According to him, “this elite lost the ability to discern between the values ​​and beliefs that need to be preserved and those that need to be changed to guarantee the country’s progress”, thus contributing to the political and institutional crisis.

The conclusion, after 199 pages, is that the partnership between citizens, government, private initiative and the third sector is what can create solutions to the problems of the Brazilian State – which, in 2017, when the book was written, had not even passed through the government. Bolsonaro.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

