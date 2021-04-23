The Chinese authorities are demanding from the British Parliament to withdraw the vote, which concerns the “infringement of human rights and genocide” in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, located in the northwest of the PRC. This was announced on Friday, April 23 press service Embassy of China in London.

“On April 22, the House of Commons of Great Britain approved a vote recognizing the fact of human rights violations and“ genocide ”against national minorities in Xinjiang. <...> We demand that the UK objectively consider the relevant issues, show respect for the key interests of the PRC and immediately correct the mistake, ”the message says.

The embassy stressed that the Chinese authorities reject the accusations and consider them defamatory. It also states that Beijing will “firmly defend its sovereignty.”

According to the statement of the diplomatic mission of the People’s Republic of China, London is trying to gloss over the problems related to the observance of human rights in the United Kingdom itself, and at the same time brings accusations against other states.

“This is outright hypocrisy and double standards,” the Chinese embassy concluded.

On March 23, the US, EU, UK and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested to the British Ambassador to Beijing Caroline Wilson.

The Chinese authorities have also imposed retaliatory sanctions against individuals and organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

In 2018, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination announced the persecution of ethnic Uighurs in China. According to the organization’s experts, the PRC authorities have organized “re-education camps” for the Uighurs, who are adherents of the Sunni branch of Islam. According to UN statistics, in 2018, there were from 800 thousand to 2 million people in such camps.

The Uyghurs are a Turkic-speaking people inhabiting the northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Beijing claims that these people have strong separatist movements and religious extremism.