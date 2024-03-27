Praying is good. Science confirms

Prayer is always a communication with the afterlife and religious people find strength in God; we know this. But a study conducted by Prof. Malt Friese and Michaela Wanke suggests that even non-believers can take action. In an issue of the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, they present evidence showing how and why prayer could increase anyone's ability to resist temptation. While we can all agree that this requires self-control, the authors propose that the source of such control may not be supernatural. Instead, it may come from something more earthly. Something accessible even to the most atheists: social connection.

The authors elaborated their study of the power of prayer into what they called the “strength model” of self-control. The endurance model suggests that our cognitive resources, like our physical resources, are limited. Running a mile would be incredibly difficult after already running 30, and resisting even the smallest temptation can be incredibly difficult if you've just spent an hour resisting the biggest ones. So, how can we replenish these cognitive resources, or even increase our cognitive “endurance”? The researchers have, in all seriousness, found that ingesting glucose can indeed increase self-control, but the scientists surmised that prayer might be another means by which individuals protect themselves from the collapse of willpower. . Indeed, past studies had already suggested such a relationship, showing that suggesting religious words to participants (e.g. God, divine) protected them against the effects of cognitive impoverishment.

The authors found that people interpret prayer as social interaction with God, and social interactions are what give us the cognitive resources needed to avoid temptation. Previous research has found that even brief social interactions can promote cognitive function, and the same appears to be true for brief social interactions with deities.

One of the most prominent researchers in the field of neurology and spirituality is Andrew Newberg, director of research at the Jefferson Myrna Brind Center of Integrative Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and, in Philadelphia. He has done empirical studies on brain functioning among a variety of spiritual practitioners ranging from Catholic nuns engaged in “centering prayer” to Pentecostals praying in tongues. The results of his and others' work confirmed that the human brain is “designed for belief. “Neuroscience has shown several times that prayer makes a noticeable difference in the physiological functioning of the brain.

Newberg says that as you grow spiritually, you change beliefs, improve your sense of compassion – for example – and this affects the brain. If you practice a lot of prayer, for example, data shows that these practices can actually change your brain over time. We did a study on meditation practice and found several things among people who had never meditated before. When these people added meditation to their practices, such as focusing on a passage of Scripture, we saw significant changes in brain functioning. In particular, we saw increased activity in the frontal lobes (one of the areas of the brain involved in compassion and positive emotions) and there were no changes in the thalamus, the part of our brain that helps us interconnect.

Christians often speak of the “fruit of the Spirit” outlined by the apostle Paul in the Epistle to the Galatians – “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, self-control.” Are these functions of the brain? Newberg responds that essentially there is a balance to be established between the frontal lobe and the limbic system. The amygdala is the part of the brain that reacts to fear, hatred, anger and other alarming emotions, but also participates in the positive aspects. The frontal lobe balances everything. For example, when someone cuts you off in traffic, your amygdala reacts with, “hurt them now,” but your frontal lobe says, “Wait a minute! ” This is a neurological view of patience. Whether it's called “living in the Spirit” or becoming more compassionate, less reactionary, we're talking about trying to suppress the amygdala and trying to improve the frontal lobe and activities in the social areas of the brain.

Newberg adds that “positive views about God are good for the brain. However, negative views about God can be harmful, cause stress, anxiety and can cause depression and negative emotions.” We have found that faith in its broadest sense is the best thing you can have for your brain. Not only is religious faith good for the brain, but so is the optimism and positive outlook that people often associate with faith. Having “faith” that your life will go well and that you are able to help other people is another benefit.

In fact, optimism – hope – is a great indicator of one's health and life. If this optimism is wrapped in a religious context, there is evidence to show that people who are religious have lower levels of depression and anxiety. Furthermore, when you have faith, you provide a framework for life and understanding the world that alleviates a lot of ontological anxiety that many suffer from, and this provides answers in a life context. It is an interconnected lattice for life. If you get social support from your church, that is also incredibly helpful for the brain.