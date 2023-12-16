Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the Presidential Office announces the holding of absentee prayers for the soul of the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God bless him with his vast mercy, today, after the noon prayer in all the mosques of the country. .
