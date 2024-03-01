Friday, March 1, 2024, 7:37 p.m.



Hundreds of people from Cartagena went to the church of Santa María de Gracia this Friday to honor the image of Jesús de Medinaceli, as is customary on the first Friday of the month of March. Emotions on the surface, supplications, prayers and thanks were the protagonists of the tradition of kissing the image of Juan González Moreno. Santa María remained open from seven in the morning to ten at night to receive visits from the faithful and the celebrations of seven masses, three rosaries and four stations of the cross. The Local Police closed the streets of the center to traffic during the hours with the greatest influx of public to the temple on Calle del Aire.