Genoa – A prayer vigil first and then a candlelight vigil. The South American community takes to the streets to remember Yirelis Pena Santana, the 34-year-old mother of three who was stabbed to death on Saturday in a house in Cassino in Lazio. More than three hundred people this evening filled the church of Don Bosco in Sampierdarena which Yirelis attended together with her adored children.

And at the end of the religious function, the family members wanted to thank everyone but also reiterate their anger at a femicide that was as inexplicable as it was brutal. In the front row there was also Lucia Martinez Santana, Yirelis’ mother, who immediately after his death had gone to Frosinone for the recognition of the body and had denounced the ferocity used by the assassin in the crime. However, Mamma Lucia didn’t feel like talking about her on the microphone. A family member did it for her who explained how “Yirelis was the victim of a brutal and violent crime”. “We have faith – the relative explained – in the judiciary and in justice and we hope that the killer will pay for what he did to a 34-year-old woman who is also the mother of three children”.

He also mentioned the character and personality of Yirelis: «She was a smiling, happy woman which gave off light when it entered a room. It is for her that we must have justice ». The ceremony was also attended by the consul general of the Sunday Republic in Genoa, Nelsón Carela Luna who is dealing with the repatriation of the body to the Dominican Republic. At the end of the religious function it was created a torchlight procession spontaneous ended in Piazza Masnata, where many wanted to shout their anger over the death of Yirelis asking for justice to be done.

The Frosinone mobile squad for the murder of the South American woman, a resident of Sampierdarena for years, has stopped a young man, Sandro Di Carlo, 26 years old, originally from Cassino and coming from a wealthy family. The autopsy had revealed that he had shown no mercy towards Yirelis, who had met him in her apartment for sexual intercourse. The doctors had found on the woman’s body not only twelve stab wounds but also fractures all over her body, hematomas and signs of unprecedented violence.