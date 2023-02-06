Prayer is a pillar in a person’s spiritual life. It is a means of connecting with God, of expressing requests, gratitude, and seeking guidance and comfort. However, sometimes, everyday distractions make us forget their importance.

Therefore, it is essential to have a daily prayer that accompanies us and reminds us of the divine presence at all times. A daily prayer helps us keep a clear perspective and focus on what is truly relevant. If you are a person who practices the Catholic religion, we leave you this prayer:

Prayer of the Blood of Christ:

Lord Jesus, in your name and with

the Power of your Precious Blood

We seal every person, fact or

events through which

the enemy wants to hurt us.

—

With the Power of the Blood of Jesus

we seal all destructive power in

air, earth, water, fire,

Under the ground, in the satanic forces

of nature, in the abysses of hell,

and in the world in which we move today.

—

With the Power of the Blood of Jesus

we break all interference and action of the evil one.

We ask you Jesus to send to our homes

and places of work to the Blessed Virgin

accompanied by Saint Michael, Saint Gabriel,

San Rafael and all his court of Santos Ángeles.

—

With the Power of the Blood of Jesus

we seal our house, all who inhabit it

(name each of them),

the people the Lord will send to her,

as well as food and goods that

He generously sends us

for our livelihood.

—

With the Power of the Blood of Jesus

we seal earth, doors, windows,

objects, walls, floors and the air we breathe,

and in faith we place a circle of His Blood

around our whole family.

—

With the Power of the Blood of Jesus

we seal the places where we go

to be this day, and the people, companies

or institutions with whom we are going to deal

(name each of them).

—

With the Power of the Blood of Jesus

we seal our material and spiritual work,

the businesses of our whole family,

and the vehicles, the roads, the air,

roads and any means of transport

that we will use.

—

With Your precious Blood we seal the acts,

the minds and hearts of all the inhabitants

and leaders of our Homeland so that

Your Peace and Your Heart finally reign in it.

—

We thank You Lord for Your Blood and

for Your Life, since thanks to Them

we have been saved and we are preserved

of all the bad

Amen.