Prayer is a pillar in a person’s spiritual life. It is a means of connecting with God, of expressing requests, gratitude, and seeking guidance and comfort. However, sometimes, everyday distractions make us forget their importance.
Therefore, it is essential to have a daily prayer that accompanies us and reminds us of the divine presence at all times. A daily prayer helps us keep a clear perspective and focus on what is truly relevant. If you are a person who practices the Catholic religion, we leave you this prayer:
Prayer of the Blood of Christ:
Lord Jesus, in your name and with
the Power of your Precious Blood
We seal every person, fact or
events through which
the enemy wants to hurt us.
—
With the Power of the Blood of Jesus
we seal all destructive power in
air, earth, water, fire,
Under the ground, in the satanic forces
of nature, in the abysses of hell,
and in the world in which we move today.
—
With the Power of the Blood of Jesus
we break all interference and action of the evil one.
We ask you Jesus to send to our homes
and places of work to the Blessed Virgin
accompanied by Saint Michael, Saint Gabriel,
San Rafael and all his court of Santos Ángeles.
—
With the Power of the Blood of Jesus
we seal our house, all who inhabit it
(name each of them),
the people the Lord will send to her,
as well as food and goods that
He generously sends us
for our livelihood.
—
With the Power of the Blood of Jesus
we seal earth, doors, windows,
objects, walls, floors and the air we breathe,
and in faith we place a circle of His Blood
around our whole family.
—
With the Power of the Blood of Jesus
we seal the places where we go
to be this day, and the people, companies
or institutions with whom we are going to deal
(name each of them).
—
With the Power of the Blood of Jesus
we seal our material and spiritual work,
the businesses of our whole family,
and the vehicles, the roads, the air,
roads and any means of transport
that we will use.
—
With Your precious Blood we seal the acts,
the minds and hearts of all the inhabitants
and leaders of our Homeland so that
Your Peace and Your Heart finally reign in it.
—
We thank You Lord for Your Blood and
for Your Life, since thanks to Them
we have been saved and we are preserved
of all the bad
Amen.
