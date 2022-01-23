To know. It is said that a girl asked God for a flower and a butterfly. She fell asleep excited, but when she woke up she found a cactus with thorns and an ugly worm. He became sad, thought that God was wrong and tried not to think about it anymore. After a while, to his surprise, the most beautiful of flowers had grown from the prickly and ugly cactus, and the worm transformed into a beautiful butterfly. God always listens to our prayers and always does the right thing, even if it doesn’t seem like it to us.

To think. told the p. Jesús Urteaga of a sick child who could not walk. That state made him extremely selfish and he threw tantrums for any reason. His parents did not know what else to do to cure him and took him to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. Within the crowd of sick people, at the moment of the blessing with the Blessed Sacrament, they told their son to ask for his cure. Then the mother asked her son if he asked for her healing. But his son told him. “No, I better ask Our Lady to cure another child who was worse off.” The mother understood that the Virgin had performed a greater miracle for him by healing him of his deep-rooted selfishness. Prayer is not a magical rite, but the way to let God act in us and we understand what He wants to tell us.

To live. Prayer is the key that opens the heart to the Lord and unites us to Him. It is to dialogue and adore God: to be silent entrusting what we live to Him. As in the case of the baptism of Jesus, prayer “opens the sky” for us: it makes us see things in a broader way, says the Pope. And, above all, it makes us feel, like Jesus at his baptism, that we are beloved children of the Father.