

02/28/2025



Updated at 6:16 p.m.





73,000 nests. That is the number of Pine procession nests that have been retired from the parks of Madrid since January, as confirmed by the City Council of the Spanish capital itself. The number draws attention, but even more so if it is known that in each of the bags there can be between 100 and 200 copies. That is, between 7 and 14 million. In addition, the Consistory has placed 4,578 rings around the trunks of the trees to prevent the caterns from descending to the ground, more than double than last year’s campaign.

The Madrid City Council recalls the importance of avoiding manipulation and close contact with processing caterpillars. The natural curiosity of children and pets in the face of the behavior of these insects that are organized as an army can lead them to approach dangerously, even to manipulate them directly. It is crucial to keep in mind that, when they feel threatened, caterpillars They can release urticating hairs that cause eyes, skin and mucous lesions.

The only objective of the Pino processionary, considered as the most important defoliator insect of the Pinares in Spain, is to survive to be a butterflya career that they start with good weather, usually spring, and that with climate change advance their arrival year after year.

The pine processionary is considered as The most important defoliator insect of the Pinares in Spain And, in addition, an important public health problem. Media Spain parks and gardens have been invaded by these insects with a high urticario level with consequences that can be disastrous. Experts warn: If someone sees them, do not do anything, just get away and call the information and management phone.









So beware of the walks with our pets, which appreciate the arrival of good weather but that involve the occasional danger after the coldest periods of the year. The floral explosion of the field is accompanied by the appearance of insects, parasites, allergies and other risks for the four legs.

The veterinarians warn about what to do if your dog comes into contact with a processionary

Why are they dangerous? The spikes of these caterpillars are very irritating and have toxicity levels that can even cause the death of your four -legged partner. “They have a difficult look to confuse, with the head and black skin, reddish hairs on the back and gray on the sides,” teaches them to identify Manuel Lázaro, member of the Veterinarians’ College of Madrid.

The expert warns that our pet is likely to go, attracted to their curiosity, to sniff them. If they approach a lot, the hairs they will give off when feeling threatened, the animal can be embedded in the legs, the nose and especially in the tongue and mouth. The symptoms will depend on the contact you have with the caterpillar, but the most common are: hypersalivation, edema visible in the tongue with very red or bruised coloration, serious urticaria and difficulty breathing.

«It is essential that the animal does not take the processionary caterpillar in the mouth. The absorption of toxins is massive and originates paintings of enormous gravity – vintages, shock or hypotension -, being able to die if it is not treated quickly, ”the expert emphasizes in gravity.

General discomfort.

Excessive scratch.

Problems breathing.

Nervousness.

Respiratory difficulty

Irritation and/or inflammation of the skin, ulcers, ampoules, etc.

Increased tongue size as well as color change (bruised, black or flushed).

Hypersalivation.

It should be remembered that if an animal comes into contact with the processionary, it is a veterinary urgency and that the early diagnosis is essential for the picture not to advance and limit later sequelae.

Other risks of the arrival of good weather

In addition to the happy caterpillar, fleas, ticks and phlebotomes are more than a discomfort, so our pet should avoid putting the snout where it should not.

Because? Fleas can cause irritation produced by your bite. In the case of ticks, associated more to field areas than to urban parks, they can be the mitigating of numerous diseases such as anemiaand in the case of mosquitoes, the highlight is the transmission of diseases such as Leishmania, a Chronic Transor for which there are two non -mandatory vaccines in Spainwithout cure currently known and that, without treatment, can have serious consequences.