Former MP and mafia is not taking the name of Atik Ahmed’s difficulties. On Saturday, the administration took action against the illegal construction of property dealers Arshad and Rashid, close to Atik Ahmed. During this time, the team faced heavy opposition from the people.Bulldozers were fired on illegal construction on ten Biswa lands made by Atiq’s close ones. Earlier, the demolition process started after Samajwadi Party leader Richa Singh and supporters were arrested.

People close to Atik Ahmed are alleged to have illegally constructed buildings by capturing land in the State Land. The district administration, with the help of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), took demolition action by installing a JCB machine. During this time police and large number of PACs were present on the spot.

Let us tell you that the five brothers Mohammed Rashid, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Tahir, Mo Shahid and Mohammad Zahid, close to Bahubali Atiq Ahmad, kept the illegal construction on the land of Nazul. People of the Samajwadi Party sat on a dharna along with the people living in the houses to protest against the action. As soon as the administration reached to take action on Atiq’s close, some women sat on a dharna holding a paper in their hands and started opposing the action. Significantly, the illegal construction of more than 300 hundred crores of Atiq Ahmed has been broken so far. Twenty possessions of Atik Ahmed were marked.