The Allahabad High Court has said that the mother of a minor child can be her most suitable natural guardian. The child will be considered the safest in the custody of its mother. However, according to the law, the interest of the child is highest. While considering the custody of the child, the court has to see with whom the child’s interest is most secure. If the mother is unable to take care of her due to any special circumstances, then she will be considered the most suitable guardian.The court has directed that the three-year-old child be freed from the custody of her grandmother and tau and given to mother’s delivery. This order has been given by Justice JJ Munir while considering Etah’s habeas corpus petition. The court also responded to the objection raised by Dadi and Tau that both of them are no strangers to the child. As his close relatives are there, his custody cannot be called illegal, nor can a habeas corpus petition be issued against him. On this, the court said that if the child is in the custody of his near relatives while being a mother, it will be considered illegal. Because the mother is the natural guardian of the child. However, the court termed the grandmother’s and Tau’s concern about the child’s future as natural.

This is the whole case

As per the case, Ritu was married in 2015 to Shyam Sundar alias Shyamu. They had two children Mohan aka Bhole and Jhalak. Shyamu was unemployed and bored with it, he committed suicide. Ritu says that when she went to her mother-in-law’s place to join Shyamu’s thirteenth, she was treated badly and Bhole was forced to be held by her mother-in-law and brother-in-law. He took pleas to police officers to take Bhole’s custody, but no action was taken. Then he has filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court.

The judge spoke to the three-year-old child

Hearing the petition, the court ordered all parties to appear. On the court’s order, Bhole’s grandmother and Tau attended the court with her. The court heard the case in its chamber. The judge also spoke to the three-year-old Bhole. Though very young, there was no clarity in his choice. The court said that according to the law, the mother or father of the child is her natural guardian. Bhole’s grandmother is older and she is living with her daughter and son-in-law. While Tau did not object to giving Bhole in his mother’s custody.

Court ordered to give child to mother’s delivery

The court has ordered Bhole to deliver his mother in a week. If this is not done then CJM has asked Eta to ensure the delivery of Bhole with the help of police. Dadi and Tau are allowed to meet Bhole once a week between 10 am to 2 pm. The court has directed Ritu to meet Bhole’s grandmother with respect and respect.