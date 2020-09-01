Highlights: Police identified the properties of Bahubali Atik Ahmed and sent the report to the District Magistrate

Police action is continuing to financially break the back of former MP Atiq Ahmad, who is lodged in Ahmedabad jail in Gujarat. Police has stepped up the action to attach seven other properties of Atik Ahmed. The police have identified these properties and sent the report to the District Magistrate. However, verification of some assets is yet to be done. But soon after getting permission from DM, the police will take action to attach these assets too.

A total of twenty properties of Bahubali Atik Ahmed have been identified by the police. Out of these, seven properties worth sixty crores have already been attached by the police and action is on to attach six other properties. SSP Prayagraj Abhishek Dixit said that action is being taken to confiscate the assets of Atiq Ahmad in the Gangster Act case lodged against Atik Ahmed at Cantt police station. So far, two of Atiq Ahmed’s licensees have been recovered from his office in Chakia. But the police has also stepped up the drive to recover the remaining licensee Ashele. The gangsters of D-227 gang leader Baahubali former MP Atiq Ahmed are also being tightened.

Police are identifying the properties of Atiq Ahmed’s close associates and his operatives. So that they can also take action against their confiscation. Till now, the police have completed the seizure of Atiq Ahmed’s seven properties worth sixty crore. In which 2 houses located in Chakia locality in Khuldabad, which have a market value of about 2.5 crores.

Apart from this, 2 houses located in Omprakash Sabhasad Nagar and Kalindipuram under police station Dhumganj are worth Rs 2.5 crores and houses situated at Thana Civil Line MG Marg, which are worth Rs 20 crores. In this way, the attachment and confiscation of property worth about 25 crores was done on the first day, while taking action of five attachment in the identified houses and residential plots of the land mafia.

According to the police, the action was taken by the police on the second day to attach the remaining two properties. It includes a house in Chakia Mohalla of Khuldabad and a house in Karbala. The estimated value of both houses is around Rs 35 crore. In this way, police has taken action to attach 7 properties worth Rs 60 crore of Atiq Ahmed in two days.