Ashiq, a headmaster of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, took his girlfriend to Gujarat and killed her. On the basis of the recorded report of the girlfriend’s disappearance from the house, the police came to know that the lover had killed the girlfriend in Gujarat. After killing the girlfriend, the accused lover came back to Prayagraj after throwing the dead body. But on receiving information about the murder from the Gujarat police two days ago, Meja police confessed their crime when they strictly interrogated the accused, after which the police arrested the accused lover and sent him to jail.The girl from Khurma village in Manda in Yamunapar area of ​​Prayagraj was married in Navariya village of Meja. From where she went missing on 29 September under suspicious circumstances. The family had filed a case for kidnapping a youth named Vijay Shankar from the village itself. According to SP Yamunapar Chakresh Mishra, the police in search of the girl has been reported to have found the body of the missing girl in Vapi in Valsad, Gujarat. After which the team reached the family, it was found that the body was thrown after killing her by strangulation.

According to the police, on the basis of accurate information from the informer, accused Vijayashankar was arrested from Meja area while he was trying to escape somewhere. In police interrogation, he confessed that he killed his girlfriend and then threw away the body and fled. Accused lover Vijay Shankar told that, he went to Gujarat with girlfriend, but due to lack of ID there he neither got a place to stay nor any work.

During this time, he was scared of the information about the FIR being lodged. To avoid this, he asked his girlfriend to return home, but she was not ready for him. At this point, there was a fight between the two and he got an opportunity and killed him.